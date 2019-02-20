Vectren crews replacing street light poles on Lloyd starting Thursday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Starting at 8:00 a.m. Thursday February 21, Vectren crews will be replacing street light poles on the LLoyd Expressway.
Vectren’s Alyssia Oshodi, Senior Communications Specialist, says the replacement will begin on the eastbound Lloyd at the Main Street exit ramp and continue east to the Green River Road overpass.
Crews will continue replacement work on the westbound Lloyd starting at the Weinbach Avenue overpass, just west of Barker Avenue.
Drivers are asked to drive safely in work zones and flagging crews will be present.
This work should be completed by the end of the day on Monday, February 25.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.