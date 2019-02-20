USI Women’s Hoops ranked seventh in region

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball is ranked seventh in the opening edition of the NCAA Division II Midwest Region Rankings. The Screaming Eagles are one of four Great Lakes Valley Conference teams in the ranking after compiling a 15-7 record against Division II competition and the Midwest Region.
Joining the Eagles in regional rankings are No. 1 Drury University and No. 2 Lewis University, while Truman State University is No. 6 to round out the GLVC’s contingent. No. 3 Grand Valley State University, No. 4 Ashland University, No. 5 Northern Michigan University and No. 8 Michigan Tech University represent the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, while the Great Midwest Athletic Conference is represented by No. 9 Kentucky Wesleyan College and No. 10 Cedarville University.
The NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament is March 15-18 and consists of eight teams—three automatic bids from the GLVC, GLIAC and GMAC as well as at-large teams.
USI (17-7, 10-4 GLVC) hosts Lewis Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Physical Activities Center before closing its regular-season home schedule with the University of Indianapolis for Senior Day Saturday at 1 p.m. Saturday’s game will be the final USI Women’s Basketball game played in the PAC and the Eagles will honor their senior class following the conclusion of the contest.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
