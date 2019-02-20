USI Men’s Basketball is 5th in first regional poll

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The University of Southern men's basketball team is ranked fifth in the first NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll of 2018-19.
The Eagles follow ninth-ranked Bellarmine University, 24th-ranked Lewis University, eighth-ranked University of Findlay, and Ashland University in rounding out the top five in the region. The bottom half of the first region poll includes the University of Indianapolis, Ferris State University, Northern Michigan University, Hillsdale College, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
The top eight team from the Midwest Region advance to the NCAA Division II Tournament at the end of the season. The regional is routinely hosted by the top seed in the regional.
USI is back in action this week for a pair of regionally important games when it hosts Lewis Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and UIndy Saturday at 3:15 p.m. for Senior Day. Saturday’s game versus UIndy also is the final regular season game in the Physical Activities Center.
NCAA II MIDWEST REGION POLL
Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record
1 Bellarmine 19-3 19-3
2 Lewis 16-4 16-4
3 Findlay 19-3 19-3
4 Ashland 16-4 16-4
5 Southern Indiana 16-6 15-6
6 UIndy 14-6 14-4
7 Ferris State 15-9 15-9
8 Northern Michigan 15-9 15-9
9 Hillsdale 15-7 15-7
10 Missouri-St. Louis 13-7 13-7
Courtesy: USI Athletics
