4 UK wins 66-58 at Missouri, Travis injured

(WAVE) - PJ Washington and Tyler Herro each scored 18 points as #4 Kentucky won 66-58 at Missouri on Tuesday night, but the Cats may have lost starting center Reid Travis.
Travis limped off the court with 10:24 left in the second half. He did not return. ESPN reported that he suffered a sprained right knee.
Keldon Johnson inadvertently fell into Travis and his right knee bent awkwardly. That happened as Johnson attempted to get an offensive rebound with 11:24 remaining. Travis was on the court for a few seconds and then limped up and down the court for a few possessions, before limping to the bench at the 10:24 mark.
Missouri hit a few late three pointers to make the final margin closer than it had been for most of the game.
Washington scored 15 first half points as the Cats built a 41-23 halftime lead. They led 48-28 on an Ashton Hagans three with 16:01 left. Hagans scored all 12 of his points in the second half.
The Cats (22-4, 11-2 SEC) host Auburn (17-8, 6-6) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Kentucky won 82-80 at Auburn on January 19.
