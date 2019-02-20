Softball weekend moved to Carbondale, Ill.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -With inclement weather forecasted for the Chattanooga, Tennessee area this weekend, the University of Evansville softball team has moved its games to Carbondale, Illinois.
UE will play a total of three games between Friday and Sunday. The Aces open play on Friday at 4:30 p.m. against Ohio University. On Saturday, Evansville opens the day with a 10 a.m. contest against Saint Louis. Sunday’s finale pits the Aces against Creighton in another 10 a.m. contest.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
