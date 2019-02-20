Showers & Isolated Storms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Temps will climb into the lower 50’s with additional showers and scattered thunderstorms this. More rain early this afternoon. Most areas will receive 1-2 inches of rain which started Tuesday night. More rain is expected in western Kentucky which is under a Flash Flood Watch through this evening.
We could receive another 1-3 inches of rain from Friday evening through Saturday night prompting additional flooding. Also, there will be a threat for a strong storms on Saturday including isolated tornadoes. High temps over the weekend will reach the low to mid-60’s on Saturday…the upper 40’s on Sunday
