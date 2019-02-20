Red Flag Law to be discussed during EPD press conference

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police Sgt. Jason Cullum will be holding a press conference on Wednesday.
The press conference, which is set to start at 1 p.m., will discuss the use of Indiana’s Red Flag Law, according to Sgt. Cullum.
What is the Red Flag Law in Indiana? According to the State of Indiana website, “this law addresses circumstances where it would be appropriate for a police officer to take custody of a citizen’s firearms, by way of a warrant, or immediately when exigent circumstances are present and it can be clearly articulated the safety of the public was in jeopardy.”
Indiana is one of a few states with this type of law.
14 News reporter Chellsie Brown will in attendance and providing updates throughout the conference in this story.
