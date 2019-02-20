Rain ending, severe weather threat Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Rain will taper off over the next few hours. We picked up a little over 2″ of rain from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. For the month, we’ve had 6.81″ of rain, the 6th wettest February in history as of today. Thursday will be mainly dry, but more rain moves in for Thursday night and will continue through Saturday. Temperatures will rise into the 50s along the way. An intense storm system will move into the Tri-State on Saturday. Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes will be a threat for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. Dry again on Sunday.