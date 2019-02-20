15 Purdue wins 48-46 at IU

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Matt Haarms reached over Indiana’s Juwan Morgan to tip in a miss with 3.2 seconds to give #15 Purdue a 48-46 at Indiana.
The Boilermakers (19-7, 12-3 Big Ten) have now won three straight games in Assembly Hall for the first time.
New Albany grad Romeo Langford lead the Hoosiers with 14 points but Langford only connected on one of two free throws with 23.1 seconds left.
Carson Edwards 16′ foot jumper bounced off the rim with 4.7 seconds left and Haarms was able to get his left hand on the rebound to deflect it in.
Indiana’s Juwan Morgan missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.
The Hoosiers were 12-2 after a win over Illinois on January 3. Since that point they have lost 11 of their last 12 to fall to 13-13, 4-11 in the Big Ten.
“Really hard fought game, it was probably as physical of a basketball game that I’ve ever been a part of,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said. “Both teams really competed hard and at the end of the day they make the winning play.”
The Hoosiers visit #21 Iowa on Friday at 9 p.m.
