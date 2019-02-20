Man arrested in Madisonville for trying to sell drugs, near a school

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A man busted in Madisonville for trying to sell drugs, near a school.
Madisonville Police say they arrested Terrance Ray Wednesday.
We’re told he’s been a suspect in a crystal meth trafficking investigation for several months.
Detectives set up a controlled buy from Ray Wednesday, near Browning Springs Middle School.
Police say Ray sold more than 30 grams of crystal meth. He’s now in the Hopkins County Jail, facing drug trafficking charges.
