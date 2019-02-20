Hilltop Inn is back open for business

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville landmark is back open for business after closing its doors for renovations.
The Hilltop was bought buy the Marx family, who originally owned the restaurant that first started serving food in 1839.
If the name Marx sounds familiar, they also own Marx BBQ just behind Hilltop.
“Almost everybody came in and was amazed about everything we did. We didn’t know if we had changed it too much. We’re hoping we didn’t change it too much, seems like everyone that’s come in has loved everything we’ve done,” said Tyler Marx, manager.
The usual staples that keep the regulars coming back are sticking around on the menu.
