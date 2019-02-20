Funding in place for Sturgis flood wall improvements

UNION CO., KY (WFIE) - Flooding continues to be a concern for many people living in western Kentucky.
In Union County, funding is now in place for a more than $1 million infrastructure project, which is for improvements to the Sturgis floodwall.
The Green River Area Development district has played a critical role in lining up the funding so that the city can comply with Army Corps of Engineers standards. The floodwall gate is now in place at Kentucky 932 because of high water levels.
The barrier is planning to undergo much needed upgrades. A previous inspection by the Army corps of engineers found more than a dozen galvanized pipes are rusted where water flows out of the city.
Without their certification, the city would fall into a flood plain which would mean flood insurance for homeowners and businesses.
A mix of funding sources, including a community development block grant and from the delta regional authority were secured through GRADD on the city’s behalf.
“What we’re doing is called a slip-lining process, which they will push plastic pipe through the metal pipes, and they’ll fill the gap or void with a grout formula and that will give that pipe a new 50-year life,” explained Adam O’Nan, Union County Judge-Executive. “So it’s a great way to fix those pipes, unfortunately, it’s tremendously costly do to that.”
The city says they are looking to start this work sometime after spring.
