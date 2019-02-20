Former aide at Evansville nursing home accused of drugging residents with own meds

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two employees have been fired after reports of an incident at an Evansville nursing home.
Gloria Welborn was booked into jail Tuesday afternoon on neglect and other charges. She has been released on a $500 bond.
A police affidavit says her arrest comes after an investigation that began in July 2017.
The report says Welborn was a certified nursing aide at Golden Living Center - Woodbridge when she put her personal Clonazepam (Klonopin) into the food of three residents.
It says Welborn did not have the authority to administer any medications, let alone medications that are not prescribed for a resident.
The report says another employee, a nurse, was fired for failing to report what happened fast enough.
Police say the nurse eventually reported it the next day. Blood tests confirmed the residents had Clonazepam in their systems.
The report says the case was investigated by the Attorney General and Evansville Police.
