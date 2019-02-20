Follow up on health alert in Poseyville, high nitrogen levels in drinking water

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - A follow up on a health alert in Poseyville. The Town alerted residents Friday that the drinking water was unsafe for newborns to children six months of age because of high nitrogen levels.
Now, the Water Utility, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Well Water Plant engineering staff are working together to come up with the best course of action.
The notice sent out to residents via Facebook says the well head, where the water is sourced, is surrounded by agricultural land, this could be due to nitrogen found in some fertilizers.
But, when 14 News spoke to some farmers Tuesday, they said they don’t believe they have anything to do with the nitrate levels.
Nitrogen pesticides are used on crops to help them grow when farmers find the land under performing.
The CDC says wells may be more vulnerable to such contamination after flooding. But, a Poseyville official says in the area where the well is, flooding shouldn’t be an issue.
The CDC says high levels of nitrate in well water often results from well location, overuse of chemical fertilizers, or improper disposal of waste.
Farmers say they have ways to make sure the nitrates stay put. One of them, is planting year round.
“Indiana we’ve been trying to have a movement for the last several years with cover crops and scavenger crops to keep something growing all the time. I myself, that’s one of the tools I use. I have something growing all the time. and basically what we’re doing is recycling it,” said Gary Seibert, farmer.
Some Poseyville farmers tell me they test each acre of their land very carefully for nitrate levels throughout the year to avoid these problems.
Right now, city officials are unsure what is causing the nitrate levels to rise but they are trying everything they can to get them under control.
There are plans to meet in the coming weeks to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.