EPD: Man propositions officer in attempt to avoid going to jail

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a bribery charge after police say tried to proposition and officer.
Police say they were called to an E. Franklin Street home because Daniel Bellm called 911 several times throughout the day. They say he was upset over some court papers.
Dispatchers say Bellm cursed and yelled at them during the calls. They say he’s heard in recordings calling them names, including racial slurs.
After his arrest for making 911 calls for prohibited purposes, an officer says Bellm begged to be let go.
He says Bellm said “How cheap is this? Can you all get me out of jail tonight?”
The officer says he went on to say “Can you please stand up and help me? I will be honest with you, I ain’t ever say I’ll say this, but I will (propositions sex act) if you help me out.”
After the officer replied, “No," he says Bellm then said “I’m not sitting around playing, dog.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.