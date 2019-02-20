EPD: 10 firearms, 240 rounds of ammo removed from home after man arrested

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - During a press conference Wednesday, EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum discussed a recent arrest and the successful use of the Red Flag Law.
14 News reporter Chellsie Brown is in attendance and providing updates throughout the conference in this story:
Several days after a call to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office from a family member, Kenneth Haynie, Jr., 67-years-old, was arrested on February 19 on a False Informing warrant. During the call to the sheriff’s office, the family member said Haynie discussed starting a confrontation with law enforcement, says the EPD news release.
According to the press release, that family member advised Haynie had a number of firearms and was mentally unstable.
On February 17, Haynie called 911 stating he had his wife at knife point and he was armed. The release from EPD explains during the 911 call, Haynie said if his instructions were not followed, “a bloodbath,” would ensue.
After arriving to the area where Haynie lived, officers were able to determine his wife was safe and at a separate address. In order to deescalate this situation officers left the area, the release says.
A judge signed a warrant for misdemeanor false reporting on the 19th. According to EPD, officers determined the safest method for arrest would be to wait for Haynie outside of his home.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Haynie walked out of his home to take his trash his out, which is when officers placed him under arrest.
EPD says family members asked officers to remove the firearms from the home. Police removed 10 firearms ad 240 rounds of ammo from the home.
According to the press release, the guns were loaded and placed strategically throughout the home so Haynie would be able to fire them as he moved. The mail slot of the home had been altered so he could shoot someone approaching the door.
What is the Red Flag Law in Indiana? According to the State of Indiana website, “this law addresses circumstances where it would be appropriate for a police officer to take custody of a citizen’s firearms, by way of a warrant, or immediately when exigent circumstances are present and it can be clearly articulated the safety of the public was in jeopardy.”
Indiana is one of a few states with this type of law.
