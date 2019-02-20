Detectives solve burglary cases, one man arrested for seven burglaries

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - It started back in April of 2018. A resident on west fifth street road reported stolen property. Since then, several more reports came into the sheriff’s office.
“Fortunately we live in a really safe community," Brad Youngman a detective with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said. "So we do have burglaries, we do have robberies things like that. But when you start having more than usual and it’s in a certain area, it’s hard not to sort of think that it’s probably related to one another.”
But when Steve Peay had about $6,000 worth of equipment stolen...
“Pretty much anything welding related he grabbed," Peay said.
That's when the case really started to form.
“I just started looking on Facebook for some used equipment to replace the stuff that had gotten stolen and I actually stumbled upon both of my machines that were listed on there," Peay said.
Peay then brought the case to the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation led them to arrest Aaron Mayton in connection with seven different burglaries, amounting to about $10,000 worth of equipment.
“Anytime we can solve a crime, solve a burglary or whatever get justice for the victim and then try to get some of their property back and get their life back to normal, that’s a pretty rewarding feeling," Youngman said.
Mayton has since bonded out of jail, which makes victims like Peay nervous.
“I’d feel a lot better about it if the guy was still in jail," Peay said. "Is he going to come back to get more stuff that he couldn’t get the first time?”
