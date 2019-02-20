Deaconess Center of Healing Arts has new location

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Deaconess Center for Healing Arts has outgrown their old facility and have even more space to meet patients needs.
There was a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon.
It’s located on Eagle Crest Boulevard. The clinic is equipped with massage beds and rooms for acupuncture.
Officials say there’s many benefits to getting acupuncture.
“Acupuncture can help with any condition that you might see your medical doctor for. We can definitely complement those services. Things we like to really talk about that it can help with is smoking cessation, if you’re trying to quit smoking, pain, headaches. We help our infertility patients as well," said Melanie Fairchild, Women’s Wellness Manager.
The Center for Healing Arts is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
