Close Call: Trooper dodges suspected drunk driver

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/NBC NEWS CHANNEL) - The Nevada Highway Patrol has released video showing the moment a trooper was nearly hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Trooper Adam Whitmarsh, an eight-year veteran of the department, managed to get away without critical injuries, but his patrol car was severely damaged.
Trooper Whitmarsh was handing out a speeding ticket and almost didn’t see the car headed his way.
Seconds later, dash camera and body camera video show the moment of impact that sends him flying.
“I was just thinking survival mode,” said Adam Whitmarsh. “I reacted so fast. I mean, it happened so fast.”
Whitmarsh had to jump on the car of the driver he was ticketing, just in time to avoid being smashed by a drunk driver.
