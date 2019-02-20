Central Football receives Class 4A State Runner-up rings

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -During halftime of the Mater Dei vs Central game Tuesday night, the Class 4-A State Runner-ups received their rings commemorating their state finals game at Lucas Oil in November.
Troy Burgess’ Bears ultimately fell short to Fort Wayne Dwenger 16-10, but the team made history! It was the first quadruple overtime game and the longest game
Also getting a ring was Coach Mike Owen, who had to step away from the sideline in October after being diagnosed with Leukemia. He has since fully recovered from his diagnosis and walked out to a standing ovation from the Bears’ fans.
Central finished the 2018 season at (13-2); the team graduates a whopping 20 seniors.
