ACLU part of lawsuit against Gibson Co. Jail

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - A lawsuit from a Gibson County Jail inmate and representatives from the ACLU claims the jail is overcrowded and understaffed.
Zeberiah Stilwell is named as the plaintiff, on behalf of a class of those similarly situated.
The suit claims the conditions lead to violence and danger and violate the Eight and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Stilwell says 12 person blocks sometimes contain as many as 18 people.
In 2017, we reported the department of corrections ordered county officials to address overcrowding and under-staffing.
Aria Janel has reached out to attorneys on both sides, as well as county officials. She’s working on the story.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.