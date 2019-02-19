The Village asking for help after increase of kids in foster care

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A foster family organization is asking for your help as they see a large increase for kids in foster care.
The Villages estimates more than 19,000 children are in the program statewide. They say foster parents provide that support in a desperate time of need.
According to The Villages, the biggest need is for sibling groups and teenagers.
Officials say the experience can be quite rewarding.
“I like to say that our foster parents are our greatest champions because we as a community would not be able to give these children a future if we didn’t have good, supportive, loving foster families out there to help them out until they are able to go back home,” explained Nicole Schultz, Director of admissions.
