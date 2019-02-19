Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office receives new AEDs

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputies received 45 defibrillators Tuesday, thanks to the Heart Saver at Deaconess.
In cardiac arrest, those defibrillators are capable of restarting a heart.
The deputies even got some training on the new AED’s.
Sheriff Dave Wedding says he’s thankful for the donation since these devices aren’t cheap.
“These are just added pieces of equipment that we almost call a luxury item, but they will benefit the community because when they’re needed, they’re needed now. It’s a piece of equipment that will maybe save a life," said Sheriff Wedding.
With these 45 AED’s, the Heart Savor program has donated 307 devices in the Tri-State.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.