USI opens home slate Friday

Archuleta at USI. USI Head Coach Tracy Archuleta is USI’s all-time winningest coach with a record of 447-237 in 12-plus seasons and is 586-381 in 17-plus seasons all-time as a head coach. He has been named the ABCA Division II Coach of the Year twice (2010 and 2014) after leading the Screaming Eagles to a pair of national championships and the ABCA Division II Midwest Region Coach of the Year after leading USI to the regional crown in 2007, 2016 and 2018. Archuleta also has earned a pair of GLVC Coach of the Year awards (2011 and 2014) at USI.