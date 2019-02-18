UK’s Washington SEC Player of the Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky sophomore forward PJ Washington was named SEC Player of the Week for the second time.
Washington averaged 21.5 points per game in the Wildcats’ two games against ranked opponents No. 19 LSU and No. 1 Tennessee last week.
He has 23 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist in the Cats win over the top team in the country.
Washington shot 75 perfect from the field against the Volunteers.
He also became the first Kentucky players to score at least 20 points in four consecutive games since Malik Monk in 2016.
The Cats next face Missouri on the road Tuesday night.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.