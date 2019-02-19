UE men head to Loyola on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Three of the final regular season games are on the road for the University of Evansville men’s basketball team starting on Wednesday when the Purple Aces travel to Chicago to play Loyola in a 6 p.m. game
Setting the Scene
- Evansville earned a dominant 67-48 win over the Ramblers on January 8 in the Ford Center
- K.J. Riley led the Aces with 15 points while Marty Hill and Shea Feehan registered 13 points apiece
- UE owns a winning road record (11-10) versus the Ramblers but has dropped the last two games inside Gentile Arena
- The Aces hope to put an end to a recent slide, falling in its last four games and eight out of nine overall
Last Time Out
- UNI took a 36-22 halftime lead before cruising to a 73-58 win on Sunday at the Ford Center
- Shea Feehan led UE with 14 points; it marked his first double digit scoring game since January 16 at Missouri State
- The Panthers did their damage inside the arc, hitting 19 of their 30 tries
- Freshmen Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton were in the starting lineup together for the first time this season; it marked Givance’s fourth start of the season and the first for Newton
Takeaways from UNI
- Evansville trailed UNI by 14 points at the half; over the last five games, the Aces have averaged a 14.4-point deficit at the end of the first half
- K.J. Riley added 12 points and has reached double figures in 20 of the last 22 games
- Dainius Chatkevicius had a solid 7-point game; over the last four games, he has posted 10.3 points
- UE dropped to 0-5 this season when scoring 60 points or less
Newcomer of the Week
- Shea Feehan was named the MVC Newcomer of the Week on December 10 following a 29-point game in the home win over Ball State
- Feehan totaled just seven points in the first two MVC games, but has rebounded, pushing his Valley average to 6.8 PPG
- He is solid from the free throw line, hitting 86.7% of his tries; he is 55-61 from the line in the last 22 games and has connected on all 19 free throw tries in MVC games
- The Peoria, Ill. native led the Aces with 14 points against UNI; it marked his first double digit game since January 16 at Missouri State
Scouting the Opponent
- Loyola is one of three teams tied for the MVC lead with a 9-5 conference mark; overall, the Ramblers are 16-11
- They have lost their last two games; a road contest at Bradley before dropping a 65-61 game at home to Missouri State
- Three Loyola players average double figures, led by Marques Townes, who checks in with 15.6 PPG
- Behind him is Cameron Krutwig who has recorded 14.7 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game while Clayton Custer checks in with 11.5 PPG
