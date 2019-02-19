Resilient Evansville hosting Pediatrician Dr. Ginsburg on Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Resilient Evansville is hosting Pediatrician Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg.
The event is set for 6 p.m. at Ivy Tech.
Dr. Ginsburg will talk about various topics on mental health. The goal of the program is to reduce the stigma and addressing those mental health needs.
Officials with the program say there’s plenty of resources available in the Tri-State.
The program is free to the public and the first 25 people will get a copy of Dr. Ginsburg’s book Building Resilience in Children and Teens.
