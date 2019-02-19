Resilient Evansville hosting event to discuss children, teenagers mental health

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A public forum to address children and teenage mental health is being held Tuesday by a local organization.
Resilient Evansville is hosting the nationally-recognized Pediatrician, Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg. This is said to be a game-changing, collaborative movement to help kids and teens thrive in Evansville.
Parents, care givers, community leaders, anyone is urged to attend the event, which starts at 6 p.m. at Ivy Tech.
This is an initiative funded by multiple organizations in the community, including the EVSC, USI, Lampion Center, area hospitals, and many others.
Dr. Ginsberg is working with the community to show us all how to focus on building up young people. We are told he will discuss a number of different topics.
