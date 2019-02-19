Rain, Snow, & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Continued cloudy today with high temps in the upper 30’s. Scattered rain during the afternoon. Most of the rain arrives tonight with low temps in the mid-30’s Precipitation could start as snow before changing to rain. Snow accumulations…less than 1-inch before changing to rain.
On Wednesday, temps will surge into the 50’s with additional showers and scattered thunderstorms. Most areas will receive about one inch of rain. More rain is expected in western Kentucky which is under a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday afternoon.
We could receive another 2-4 inches of rain through Saturday night prompting additional flooding. Also, there will be a threat for a few strong storms on Saturday. High temps over the weekend will reach the low to mid-60’s on Saturday…the mid-50’s on Sunday
