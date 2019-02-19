Potential eye health risks from makeup

HOUSTON (NBC NEWS CHANNEL/KPRC) - Makeup can be a girl’s best friend, but without proper knowledge of eye care, it can also be her worst enemy. That’s because makeup can lead to eye infections which, or worst case scenario, can lead to vision loss.
Here are the warnings from optometrist Dr. Sheekha Sethi:
1) PUT CONTACTS IN BEFORE APPLYING MAKEUP
- When women apply makeup before contacts, there’s a chance the makeup also gets pressed into your eyes. With that being held against your eye all day, you’re opening yourself up to infection and that can be dangerous.
2) THROW OUT EYE MAKEUP EVERY FEW MONTHS
- One of the biggest mistakes we make is keeping makeup too long. The longer you keep it, the more likely there’s bacteria inside that gets in your eye and causes infections on your lids or cornea.
3) USE MAGNETIC LASHES, NOT ADHESIVE
- Issues such as styes and pinkeye can be linked to lash extensions, which is why Sethi recommends magnetic lashes, but only for special occasions as the weight of the magnetic lashes can cause your natural lashes to fall out.
