Neighbors react to shooting at Sidetrack Tavern

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - John Perteet is accused of shooting five people at Sidetrack Tavern.
Police says all of the victims will recover from their injuries.
Perteet’s bond has been set at $500,000. His initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday February 21.
A nearby officer heard the gunfire around 3 a.m. Sunday. When he arrived at Sidetrack Tavern The officer saw Perteet get into a car in front of the tavern and take off.
Perteet was arrested after a short chase.
We spoke with one neighbor who said she’s already started the process of moving out of the neighborhood.
She said this kind of activity is nothing new in the area and she’s afraid for the safety of her children.
“They got off the bus came through the ally and found a man back there, they thought he was dead. I had to call 911. come to find out he was just another person that come from the bar and passed out drunk in the ally. It’s constant. whether its vehicles in front of your house with people passed out in them or people passed out in the street. We’ve had them passed out on the corner here I mean it’s ridiculous” said Briget Brown.
We have tried to reach out to the management of the bar for a comment, but have not heard back. They did leave a comment on their Facebook saying there was an incident, but they say it was outside and out of their control.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.