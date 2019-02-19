Neighborhood Watch: Henderson man facing rape charges, Jasper Police needs help locating 2 men wanted in string of Walmart thefts

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - In Henderson, police say a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl nearly seven months ago is finally under arrest.
Henderson Police say Kurt Roberts is homeless and even though he’s had an active warrant out for his arrest since July 2018, he was only arrested Thursday February, 14.
Roberts is charged with rape and sodomy of a 13-year-old girl who called police right after it happened back in July. But, he left the area just before the officers arrived.

Jasper Police say they’ve made two arrest but hope to make two more in a series of thefts at the Jasper Walmart.
Investigators say two men, 19-year-old Mauricio Nunez Lopez and 18-year-old Christian Cruz turned themselves in.
They’re both charged with theft.
But now they’re trying to track down these two guys and hope someone will help identify them.
Both men are wanted in the same series of thefts at the Jasper Walmart.
If you know who they are, or where they are, Jasper Police wants to hear from you.
You can make an anonymous tip at 812-481-COPS.
