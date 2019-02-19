Henderson attorney accused of burglary moved to new jail

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - An attorney facing a burglary charge has been moved to a different jail.
Robert Brian Ousley, 39-years-old, who was being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail since his arrest last week, is now in the Henderson County Jail. Ousley and Aaron Eddmenson, 39-years-old are accused of breaking into a home in December and stealing tools and guns.
Investigators say most of it was caught on surveillance camera.
Ousley is expected in court Thursday, while Eddmenson is still in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
