Hazelton FD making dozens of trips to shuttle back fresh water after outage

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - Some Northern Gibson County water customers are not only boiling their water, but trying to conserve it as well after a power outage at their wells.
Firefighters from Hazelton and Patoka are making half a dozen trips shuttling fresh water. Each time, they are bringing in about 3,000 gallons of water, and the plan for now is to do these runs throughout the week.
Hazelton Fire Department officials say there is a power outage at the wells, and it’s expected to last all week. The cause of the outage is likely to be a downed tree taking out the power lines running to those wells.
They are now asking their roughly 140 customers to conserve and boil their water.
We are learning fire crews hauled 72,000 gallons of water Sunday to replenish the water tower. This water is being shuttled in from Patoka to Hazleton and it has already been treated.
They are running it through their system too just to make sure it meets the standard.
“Without them supplying water to us, we would run dry," explained Shane Jones, Hazelton Fire Department. "So it’s been very beneficial and helpful and it’s nice that communities can come together and help each other out and work out the details on everything down the road.”
Fire officials say they are working on a solution to prevent this from happening again.
