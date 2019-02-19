EVPL: Drag Queen Story Hour attendees must have kid there

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - If you were wanting to attend the Drag Queen Story Hour this weekend you must have a kid, according to EVPL.
In a statement on Tuesday, the EVPL said those wanting to attend the event must have a child because of capacity constraints.
"This story time is not just for library cardholders. We want as many children who would like to attend the event to be able,” EVPL Engagement and Experience Officer Heather McNabb said.
Security officers will be there to ensure a safe environment.
