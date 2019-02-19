Ethan Hunter takes GLVC weekly award

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana sophomore shortstop Ethan Hunter (Terre Haute, Indiana) was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for last weekend’s performance against the University of North Georgia, the conference office announced Monday.
Hunter was crucial in the Screaming Eagles’ season-opening victory, blasting his first of two home runs on the weekend, a three-run shot, to break a 6-6 tie with the Nighthawks to post the 9-6 final.
In Friday’s outing, Hunter went 2-for-4 from the plate, with the home run and a double. The strong performance at the plate continued into the Saturday doubleheader, where he went 3-for-7 with a two-run homer in the first-game victory. His weekend ended 5-for-11 (.455 average), with two home runs, a double, five RBI and four runs scored.
This week’s GLVC award is the first of Hunter’s career. The previous Eagle to receive the award was Drake McNamara'18 on May 7 of last season.
USI Baseball returns to the friendly confines of the USI Baseball Field to host the Dunn Hospitality Classic, Friday through Sunday. The first USI action will take place at 2:30 p.m. Friday as the Eagles take on Ohio Dominican University.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
