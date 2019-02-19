EPD: More than 20 runs to Sidetrack Tavern in past year

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - New information now on the weekend shooting outside Sidetrack Tavern. Evansville Police released the five victims’ names.
They are:
- Antonia McReynolds
- Binnie Bryant
- Howard Phipps
- Jennifer Lewis
- Adasha Dejarnett.
All five are expected to survive.
Right now, police do not have a motive. In fact they believe at least some were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Early Sunday , Sidetrack Tavern closed its doors at 3 a.m. as usual. The crowd outside had yet to go home.
“You may have a specific target that the shooter’s intending to hit but because there’s a large crowd you have the unintentional victims that are just bystanders so it’s a little bit of both, but anytime that you have somebody discharging a firearm in a crowded area there’s potential for bystanders to get hit,” says EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum.
In the past year, EPD has made more than 20 runs to Sidetrack Tavern.
“At least one of those runs was a shooting on November 25, and ironically the victim in that shooting was Howard Phipps who was injured in this shooting and then was arrested for going past the crime scene tape,” says Sgt. Cullum.
But Sidetrack Tavern’s record for trouble goes back even further. Since 2016, dispatch has record of 77 runs to the bar.
Those runs range in severity from as simple as an officer stopping in to check on something to a shooting like the one on Sunday.
“There’s been enough issues there that an officer that works that area was actually sitting at the bar and heard the gunfire and was actually getting out of his car and engaging what we know know as the shooter as he was fleeing the scene,” says Sgt. Cullum.
We have tried for days to get in touch with Sidetrack Tavern but have not reached anyone. We went to the bar again today during its listed open hours and found locked doors with lights out.
The suspect in Sunday’s shooting, John Perteet, is in jail on a $500,000 cash bond. He is charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and felon in possession of a firearm.
