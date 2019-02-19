Eagles ready for final two at the PAC!

USI sweeps first half of homestand. The University of Southern Indiana posted back-to-back 100 point games for the first time since 2015-16 in sweeping the first half of a four-game homestand, defeating McKendree University, 100-95, and the University of Illinois Springfield, 100-72. Senior guard Alex Stein led five Eagles in double-digits with 29.0 points per game, including 32 versus Illinois Springfield. Junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell and sophomore forward Emmanuel Little followed with 15.5 points and 15.0 points per game, respectively. Sophomore guard Mateo Rivera, who averaged 12.5 points per outing, and senior guard/forward Nate Hansen, who poster 12.0 points per contest, rounded out the double-figure scorers.