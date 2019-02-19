Eagles ready for final two at the PAC!

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball is set to finish out the 2019 home schedule and ready to play the final regular season games at the Physical Activities Center this week when it hosts Lewis University and the University of Indianapolis. Start time Thursday between USI and Lewis is set for 7:30 p.m., while tip-off Saturday for the USI-UIndy match-up is 3:15 p.m. for Senior Day. USI seniors – Nate Hansen, Jacob Norman, and Alex Stein – will be honored prior to the game Saturday.
In addition to Senior Day on Saturday, USI fans are encouraged to wear red on Thursday night for Deaconess Heart Night at the PAC and promote everyone’s heart health.
Game coverage for all of USI’s GLVC games, including live stats, the GLVCSN, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
After the conclusion of the four-game homestand this week, the Eagles closed out the 2018-19 regular season with a road trip to the University of Illinois Springfield February 28 and McKendree University March 2.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 16 Quick Notes:
USI sweeps first half of homestand. The University of Southern Indiana posted back-to-back 100 point games for the first time since 2015-16 in sweeping the first half of a four-game homestand, defeating McKendree University, 100-95, and the University of Illinois Springfield, 100-72. Senior guard Alex Stein led five Eagles in double-digits with 29.0 points per game, including 32 versus Illinois Springfield. Junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell and sophomore forward Emmanuel Little followed with 15.5 points and 15.0 points per game, respectively. Sophomore guard Mateo Rivera, who averaged 12.5 points per outing, and senior guard/forward Nate Hansen, who poster 12.0 points per contest, rounded out the double-figure scorers.
Stein named GLVC Player of the Week. Senior guard Alex Stein was named the GLVC Player of the Week after averaging 29.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game versus McKendree and Illinois Springfield. He also shot 70.8 percent from the field (17-24), 62.5 percent from beyond the arc (5-8); and 86.4 percent from the line (19-22). The Player of the Week award is the third of the season and fifth of his career.
Eagles blistering the nets in February. USI is shooting 52.7 percent from the field in February (144-273) and 45.3 percent from downtown (43-95). The Eagles also have shot better than 50 percent from the field in eight of the last 11 games (dating back to January 10 versus Truman State University), going 9-2 during this stretch and averaging 82.8 points per contest.
Eagles at home in 2018-19. USI is 9-3 at the Physical Activities Center this season and averaging 86.4 points per game. Senior guard Alex Stein is posting 21.3 points per game, while sophomore forward Emmanuel Little and junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell are averaging 13.3 points and 13.2 points per game.
Home-Sweet-Home. USI is 383-41 (.903) at the PAC since 1992-93 (includes 19 wins from 2008-09 that were later vacated). The Eagles also are 512-85 (.858) all-time at the PAC since it opened in 1980 (includes 19 wins from 2008-09 that were later vacated).
Closing on 2,000 points. Senior guard Alex Stein needs nine points to become the third player in USI men’s basketball history to reach 2,000 points. The first Eagles to reach 2,000 points were Stephen Jackson (2,216; 1983-87), the USI all-time leader in scoring, and Chris Bowles (2,169; 1990-94).
USI vs. Lewis. USI lost the first meeting with the Flyers in Romeoville, Illinois, 79-69, but leads the series, 46-26 overall and 38-26 in the GLVC, since the beginning of the match-ups in 1980-81. The Eagles, who have a 30-10 lead in the series at the PAC, were led by senior guard Alex Stein, who dropped in 22 points in the loss.
Lewis in 2018-19. Lewis is tied for first in the GLVC standings and is second in the point standings with a 19-4 overall record, 11-3 GLVC. The Flyers have won seven-straight games, including the home win over USI in Romeoville.
USI vs. Indianapolis. USI took the first match-up of 2018-19, 85-70, in Indianapolis and leads the all-time series with UIndy, 57-22 overall and 53-21 in GLVC, since the start of the series in 1972-73. The Eagles, who lead the series at the PAC, 33-5, was led in the road win by junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell, who had 18 points, and senior forward Jacob Norman, who had 11 rebounds.
Indianapolis in 2018-19. The Greyhounds, who visit Bellarmine University Thursday prior to coming to USI on Saturday, are tied with the Eagles in the GLVC standings and are fourth behind USI in the GLVC ratings. UIndy, which has won seven of its last nine games, starts the week 17-7 overall and 10-4 GLVC after splitting its last four games, including the loss at home to USI.
