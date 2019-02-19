Community wants a say in bids for old new harmony school

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The New Harmony school property is for sale. Tuesday, the city council was supposed to hear from bidders.
Many felt the intended use of the structure was just as important as the bid itself.
It started out as any other town hall meeting. Minutes were approved and departmental reports were given.
It wasn’t until the subject of the former New Harmony school was brought up that the meetings timed temperament began to change.
“We have received six bids I will read those off in no particular order, just the way I have them here,” said Alvin Blaylock, board President.
Bids all ranging from ten thousand dollars to one hundred and twenty five thousand dollars.
The one thing missing from some bids, was their plan for the property.
“My original question is would those discussions be open to the public because I think there are town members that deserve to have input and a say,” said Erik Arneberg.
“Several of the bids that came in offering 80,000 dollars. They did not specify what use was intended in the properties the individual was interested in,” said David Flanders, board member.
This question creating a movement with bidders explaining how much this property truly means to them.
“Somebody informed me the school was up for a bid and I felt it was my obligation to try and save the building. I didn’t want to see it torn down asphalt plant or anything else,” said Erik Arneberg, Bidder.
While others in the community gave their support to Arneberg. Other bidders wanted to make sure their voices were being heard as well.
“Will the council entertain bids on a portion of the land and keep the building or go with high bid,” said Thomas Guggenheim.
After minutes of going back and forth, the future of this building is still undecided. The next meeting is on March 19th, 2019.
