Chandler Speedway up for auction after foreclosure
Source: William Wilson Auction Realty, Inc.
By Jill Lyman | February 19, 2019 at 4:34 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 4:34 PM

CHANDLER, IN (WFIE) - The Chandler Speedway will go up for auction next month.

According to a flyer from William Wilson Auction Realty, it’s set for March 20 at 10 am. at the Chandler Community Center.

The property is 131 acres and includes an 1/8 mile dragstrip and an oval track.

It’s zoned C-4 Commercial.

Click here for the full flyer.

Inspection dates are set for Feb. 26 and March 6.

Court documents show the property was foreclosed upon in December, and ordered to be sold.

The documents say there are unpaid taxes, and the sale proceeds will be paid to Warrick County.

