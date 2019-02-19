Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Just one week away from Sectional play here in the Hoosier state and you can feel the playoff buzz in the air as four athletes shined on their respective hardwoods
Here are the nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:
- Cade Graham - Memorial - 27 points, 5-6 on 3PT
- Kiyron Powell - Bosse - 20 points, 10 rebounds
- Josiah Ricketts - North Posey - 33 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds
- Simon Scherry - Heritage Hills - 28 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Voting is exclusively on the app and polls close Thursday at 7 p.m.m with the winner announced on 14 News at 10 later that night.
