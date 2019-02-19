Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees

Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees
By Jared Goffinet | February 18, 2019 at 6:30 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 6:34 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Just one week away from Sectional play here in the Hoosier state and you can feel the playoff buzz in the air as four athletes shined on their respective hardwoods

Here are the nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:

  • Cade Graham - Memorial - 27 points, 5-6 on 3PT
  • Kiyron Powell - Bosse - 20 points, 10 rebounds
  • Josiah Ricketts - North Posey - 33 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds
  • Simon Scherry - Heritage Hills - 28 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

Voting is exclusively on the app and polls close Thursday at 7 p.m.m with the winner announced on 14 News at 10 later that night.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.