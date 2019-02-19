Allegiant to add more flights from Owensboro to Orlando

“We congratulate Allegiant and the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on 10 years of successful partnership and counting,” said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. “Kentucky’s airports are vital infrastructure assets, supporting business/industry development and tourism, as well as military, law enforcement and emergency medical services. Our airports facilitate key connections between the Commonwealth and the world, and partners like Allegiant significantly enhance the quality of life for citizens of the regions they serve.”