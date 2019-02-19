Allegiant to add more flights from Owensboro to Orlando

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Allegiant marks their 10 year anniversary in Owensboro with the expansion of summer service to Florida.
An additional flight each week to Orlando/Sanford thru June and July will be available from Allegiant to meet summer travel demand to Florida.
The airline will increase service from Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport (OWB) to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) to three times weekly during the months of June and July to meet summer travel demand to the Sunshine State.
"We're thrilled to celebrate this terrific milestone with this expansion of service in Owensboro," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. "Since 2009, Allegiant has offered affordable flights from Owensboro, and we could not be more appreciative of the support we've received from the community and airport."
Allegiant, which began service from OWB on Feb. 19, 2009, currently offers year-round service to Orlando/Sanford. In the 10 years at OWB, more than 330,000 Allegiant customers have traveled through the airport.
“We congratulate Allegiant and the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on 10 years of successful partnership and counting,” said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. “Kentucky’s airports are vital infrastructure assets, supporting business/industry development and tourism, as well as military, law enforcement and emergency medical services. Our airports facilitate key connections between the Commonwealth and the world, and partners like Allegiant significantly enhance the quality of life for citizens of the regions they serve.”
14 News reporter Katie Kapusta will have more information on this story coming up on 14 News at 4 & 6.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.