Visitation restrictions put in place at Tri-State hospitals due to increase in flu cases

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Visitation restrictions have been put in place at several Tri-State hospitals due to the increase in flu cases in the region and nationwide.
The Community Patient Safety Coalition has implemented the following restrictions effective until further notice:
- No visitors with influenza-like symptoms in the hospitals. Symptoms include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, and vomiting or diarrhea.
- No visitors under the age of 15 years.
- No visitors other than immediate family or other significant persons as defined by the patient.
Exceptions to these restrictions may be made for cases involving critically ill patients, end-of-life situations, and newborn visitation.
Visitors are also encouraged to wash their hands frequently while in the hospital and wear protective face masks when instructed.
The flu can cause serious complications and even death, especially in the very young, the elderly, and those with certain existing medical conditions.
Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals Include:
- Daviess Community Hospital, Washington
- Deaconess Health System
- Gibson General Hospital, Princeton
- Good Samaritan Hospital, Vincennes
- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation
- Memorial Hospital and Health Center-Jasper
- Methodist Hospital, Henderson, KY
- St. Vincent Evansville
- St. Vincent Warrick
- The Women’s Hospital
