SUV driven into side of Vann Ave. home

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The driver of an SUV is okay after their vehicle hit the side of a home shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.
According to police, the driver claims the vehicle’s brakes stopped working after turning north on Vann Avenue from Covert Avenue. Police told our photographer on scene they think the driver might have hit the accelerator and the brakes at the same time, which locked up the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle did refuse medical treatment from AMR after the wreck, which did not cause any structural damage to the home.
