Stein earns third GLVC Player of the Week

University of Southern Indiana senior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) was named the GLVC Player of the Week after averaging 29.0 points per game and shooting 70.8 percent from the field in the victories over McKendree University and the University of Illinois Springfield last week. The GLVC Player of the Week award is the third of the season and his fifth during his career at USI.
In the win over McKendree, Stein posted a team-high 26 points on eight-of-14 from the field, two-of-five from long range, and eight-of-10 from the stripe. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out six assists in the 100-95 win Thursday evening.
Stein completed last week’s action with a 32-point performance in the win over Illinois Springfield, scoring 20 during the first half. The senior guard missed only one field goal attempt during the game, posting nine-of-10 from the field and three-of-three from downtown, and dropping in 11-of-12 from the charity stripe.
For the weekend, Stein’s line was 29.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. He also shot 70.8 percent from the field (17-24), 62.5 percent from downtown (5-8), and 86.4 percent from the line (19-22).
In 2018-19, Stein is posting 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He also is nine points away from becoming the third USI men’s basketball player all-time to reach 2,000 career points. Stein and USI Men’s Basketball completes a four-game homestand Thursday and Saturday when they host Lewis University and the University of Indianapolis. Game time Thursday versus Lewis is 7:30 p.m., while tip off Saturday on Senior Day against the University of Indianapolis is 3:15 p.m.
