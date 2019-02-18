Stein earns third GLVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana senior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) was named the GLVC Player of the Week after averaging 29.0 points per game and shooting 70.8 percent from the field in the victories over McKendree University and the University of Illinois Springfield last week. The GLVC Player of the Week award is the third of the season and his fifth during his career at USI.