St. Benedict’s Brew Works expanding to Rockport

ROCKPORT, IN (WFIE) - The city of Rockport recently finished over a half-million dollars worth of renovations to an old building on Main Street. It caught the attention of St. Benedict’s Brew Works owner Vince Luecke.
“It’s appealing because I am from Spencer County, about 20 minutes away. While we are doing very successful here, we had looked for another location for a taproom that we could serve beer in and have some food service,” said Luecke.
People like Rockport native Cevin Collins drive 35 miles to enjoy themselves in Luecke’s Ferdinand location.
“Oh we need it badly! We’ve got a Main Street that is full of activity and full of businesses, but after 5 o’clock there is nothing,” said Collins.
With good food and craft beer made available exclusively at the soon-to-be Rockport taproom, Collins thinks it can be successful.
“It says to me, if we can make this work and we can get a business that will bring people downtown... I think that will foster another business and another business,” said Collins.
Luecke is excited to make this expansion happen. and hopes that the people of Rockport will welcome his service with open arms.
“You know we are not going to be a 3 or 4AM taproom, but we will be open afternoons and evenings probably to 10 or 11 o’clock. Midnight on weekends. So we’ll offer a little bit of nightlife for Rockport," said Luecke.
Luecke hopes to to have the new location in Rockport open by the end of the summer.
