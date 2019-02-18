Several hurt during game at Bull Bash event in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Video from a scary moment over the weekend in Owensboro is circulating on social media.
Several people were hurt during the Bull Bash event at the Sportscenter on Saturday night.
People were butted by a bull during a game of Cowboy Pinball. According to witnesses on Facebook, people signed a waiver to be out in the arena while a bull ran around them. The goal of the game was to be the last person standing in your circle to win $100.
Several people were hurt during the event and we are working to get conditions of those people.
We are also trying to get in contact with the Owensboro Sportscenter for their comment. We know the traveling event is put on by the SEBRA, the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association.
