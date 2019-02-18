Poseyville to re-sample water in several months

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - Water Department officials say the water still isn’t safe for children under six months old to drink in Poseyville.
The nitrate levels in the water are way too high. The nitrate comes from water runoff of nearby fertilized farm fields.
If a young child drinks that water, they could have symptoms of shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome.
In April, the water department plans to re-sample the nitrate levels, in hopes they’ll have decreased.
