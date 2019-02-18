Neighborhood Watch: Person banned from USI; Police warn of ongoing scams

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - One person remains banned from the USI campus after a string of alleged sexual assaults.
Students learned about it through email and phone messages sent by the university. But some students are asking why the USI isn’t investigating.
An Evansville woman is facing charges after state police say she drove under the influence, with her baby in the car this morning.
A trooper pulled 25-year old MacKenzie Bryant over for speeding in the construction zone just before eight this morning. Troopers say Bryant admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana earlier in the morning.
Investigators say she failed a field sobriety test.
Troopers say her six-month-old was in a forward facing car-seat. Children under a year old are required to be in a rear facing safety seat.
The Department of Child Services took custody of the child.
In Owensboro, police are seeing two types of scams.
- You may receive an email from someone you know asking for money. It’s possible that account has been compromised.
- You may receive a call claiming you have a warrant, asking you to pay a fine or you’ll go to jail.
