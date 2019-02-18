More heavy rain this week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A little light snow on Monday, but generally quiet and dry weather through early Tuesday. More rain will move in on Tuesday evening. It may start out as snow but will transition to rain overnight. Heavy rainfall possible, with over an inch of rain possible in 24 hours. Flooding may be a concern in fields and on some roads during the heaviest period of rain. Rain continues through Wednesday and will taper off on Thursday. Highs will rise into the low to middle 50s from Wednesday through Friday and then climb into the 60s over the weekend.